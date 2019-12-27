New York rapper 50 Cent has no problem showing off his wealth. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a sneak peek at his newly acquired Bugatti car.

On Thursday, Fif let fans take an up-close look at his latest luxury whip addition.

A few days ago, 50 dressed as Santa Claus and showed off a new, decked-out Bugatti.

This is how Santa look after he realize. He brought his self the best gift Merry Christmas to me n!gga. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/2EIyjsotFN — 50cent (@50cent) December 25, 2019

Earlier this week, 50 shared pics of his son Sire Jackson meeting Santa Claus for breakfast.

50 recently spent around $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for his mini-me.

Last year, all 885 Toys ‘R’ Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy‘s son to a private shopping spree. A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it. (E! Online)