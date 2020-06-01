New York rapper 50 Cent isn’t worried about interacting with fans on Instagram. The hip-hop heavyweight has shared his disinterest in engaging on the social media giant as a result of robotic trolls.

Fif hit up Instagram Monday to deliver the unexpected announcement. Curtis Jackson blamed bots for trying to dictate his followers and said he would take his talent to another platform.

“Follow me on Twitter i’m turning my comments off on IG too many Bots trying to sway public opinions. #bransoncognac#lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

On Monday, Curtis went to Instagram with a must-like shot. The pic featured Fifty rocking a shirt featuring late rapper Pop Smoke with his son Sire Jackson on his shoulders.

“Big 50, Little 50 you know the Vibes.🤨SireSprits get the app.” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Back in April 2020, 50 talked about spending Easter with his son. He also shared a pic of himself showing off his food prep skills with Sire.

“Happy Easter enjoy your day God bless. #abcforlife #STARZ #BMF” -50 Cent’s Twitter

Happy Easter enjoy your day God bless. #abcforlife #STARZ #BMF pic.twitter.com/2MIvvjSwpm — 50cent (@50cent) April 12, 2020 50 Cent spend Easter with his son Sire

“This guy is so much fun 😆he be saying some shit. he told me he saw my show ForLife i asked if he liked it,he said it was cool but if you practice you could do better. 😆#abcforlife#Starz #BMF“

This guy is so much fun 😆he be saying some shit. he told me he saw my show ForLife i asked if he liked it,he said it was cool but if i practice i could do better. 😆#abcforlife #Starz #BMF #forlife pic.twitter.com/mDo5DOkPdg — 50cent (@50cent) April 13, 2020

Last Christmas, 50 Cent shared a sneak peek at how they turned up together. Fif released a shot of Sire Jackson surrounded by tons of presents.

This is how Santa look after he realize. He brought his self the best gift Merry Christmas to me n!gga. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp #abcforlife pic.twitter.com/2EIyjsotFN — 50cent (@50cent) December 25, 2019