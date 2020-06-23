New York rapper 50 Cent has some major music incoming. He took to social media this week to reveal a major Pop Smoke and Roddy Ricch collaboration coming.

Pop x Roddy

Fifty went to his Instagram last night to spill some details. He says there’s a Pop Smoke track with himself and Roddy Ricch coming.

“New Pop Smoke Ft @50cent & @roddyricch soon! -50 Cent’s Instagram

High-Key Details

The legacy of Pop Smoke is living on. With the help of family and music executive Steven Victor, the slain New York rapper’s visions are coming true. His family has announced a Shoot For The Stars Foundation. Pop donated $100,000 to the non-profit earlier in the year prior to his tragic murder.

“Today, the family of Bashar “Pop Smoke” Jackson is announcing SHOOT FOR THE STARS, a (501(c)(3)) foundation established by Pop Smoke prior to his passing and led by his mother. “The foundation is meant to inspire inner city youth to do just what the name states, ‘shoot for the stars,'” Ms. Jackson says, “and help urban youth everywhere turn their pain into champagne by making their dreams a reality.” “As [Bashar] traveled around the city, he realized that the technology he had access to during his school years was not the norm for urban schools.” Says Ms. Jackson. “It was great fun brainstorming and planning [Shoot for the Stars] with him. I am looking forward to working with the team he put together before he was so tragically taken from us.” With everything happening in the world today, I know Bashar would feel the urgency of need, now more than ever before, He strived to inspire youth and would have loved to see people playing his music and dancing in the streets while they marched in the fight for equality and justice. He made music, not only for the kids in his neighborhood but around the world, to inspire them to dream big regardless of their situation. The hope he carried for the next generation will live on through Shoot for the Stars. It was something that was very important to him and we’re honored to continue his legacy. This is only the beginning.” In summary, Ms. Jackson shares, “We make this announcement and look forward to Pop’s debut album via Victor Victor.”” -Steven Victor’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Smoke will not be forgotten. After “Make It Rain” was posthumously released earlier in June 2020 with a feature from Rowdy Rebel, social media erupted in support of the slain rising star. Twitter users went off with love for Pop. They mentioned both how great the track is and the amazing potential he had before his tragic murder earlier in 2020.

Rip Pop Smoke trending gotta leave this here 😞✨💫 pic.twitter.com/LoMoBLPx0d — 𝐼𝑐𝑐𝑦𝐷𝑒𝑒𝑒 ❄️🤫 (@iccydeee) June 12, 2020

Mannnnn rip pop smoke every time I listen to his music that shit hits differently now. Shit hurts how he got killed. Rip the woo the real king of New York 🕊⭐️ pic.twitter.com/TvA9J2WHuX — Caden Got Fans 🎸🎭 (@CadennCapALot) June 12, 2020

listening to make it rain why they fuck they have to take pop smoke pic.twitter.com/gLsAnax44O — black women matter bitch (@hesitantlyworm) June 12, 2020

How pop Smoke make it rain got me feeling RIP POP SMOKE pic.twitter.com/EoWJnhbXnB — XxoCashMike (@XxoCashMike) June 12, 2020

pop smoke ft rowdy rebel 🧏‍♂️🧏‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QMGsQT9bzl — thugga jr (@leiiyahx) June 12, 2020

that new pop smoke song was firee — jayuzi🚀💕🔥 (@j9yden_) June 12, 2020

Before You Go

The drill track was produced by his frequent collaborator 808Melo and stays consistent with his famous sound.