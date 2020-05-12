New York rapper 50 Cent is letting the world know Jeezy and Diddy can now breathe a huge sigh of relief. The hip-hop heavyweight has revealed both music entertainers have squared any outstanding balances with Black Mafia Family co-founder Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory.

Paid Up

50 went to his social media these past few days with some big updates. Fif said both Jeezy and Puff Daddy checked in with the former crime boss.

“at jeezy all checked in, he called puffy and got on with @bmfboss_swt_263 every thing all good. #starz#BMF” -50 Cent’s Instagram

“👀see diddy reached out to @bmfboss_swt_263 now everything good. #starz#BMF coming soon!” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Warning Shots

Last week, 50 Cent went to Instagram to target Diddy and Jeezy. 50 didn’t hold back on saying they would have to pay up some big bucks to Black Mafia Family co-founder Terry ‘Southwest T’ Flenory.

“Big T said get Jeezy a** too ,how you Screaming BMF Who helped you get a record deal. Then Meech mom is calling you and texting you to let you know ‘T is home and You ignoring the phone calls. so now his mom said fuck the backstage passes and free tickets to the concerts pick up the phone N*gga. @jeezy#starz#BMF coming soon” -50 Cent’s Instagram

LOL – just when you thought @50cent was done playing around, he gets at @jeezy #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/2hoGD0b4yR — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 7, 2020 50 Cent takes a swipe at Jeezy

“T home puff he said um, he want his f*cking money. I’m not tripping, and i know you ain’t tripping so just holla at him. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi” -50 Cent’s Instagram

The warnings always come at the right moment. lol @50cent telling @Diddy to make things right. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/9lbgxbiF19 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 7, 2020 50 Cent warns Diddy about paying up

Wait, There’s More

A few days ago, 50 gave the same warning to publicized rap foe Irv Gotti. The Queens native told IG to have money ready to pay up to a mutual friend.

“yo @irvgotti187 you best be coming up with that bread you borrowed from Big T in Encino you sucker a** n*gga. you didnt go see him or put nothing on his books. yeah he home now so you can stretch out to him or get stretched. #starz#bmfitgear” -50 Cent’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last week, reports emerged about BMF co-founder Big Meech getting denied a request to leave prison early. Despite T being scheduled for release, Meech’s legal team couldn’t convince a judge to green light the request despite the current coronavirus epidemic.