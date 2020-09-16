The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on the 50 Cent and Game beef heading to STARZ, Wack 100 sharing his issues with LeBron James getting dragged into the Los Angeles ambush shooting and Mustard losing a ton of weight. Let’s talk hip-hop!
Up Next
50 Cent and Game’s STARZ Show, LeBron James Dragged Into Ambush Shooting, Mustard Keeps Losing Weight
23.3k Views Comments Off on 50 Cent and Game’s STARZ Show, LeBron James Dragged Into Ambush Shooting, Mustard Keeps Losing Weight
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on 50 Cent and Game’s STARZ Show, LeBron James Dragged Into Ambush Shooting, Mustard Keeps Losing Weight