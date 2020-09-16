Up Next

in WATCH 09/16/20 ∙ 9:35 AM

50 Cent and Game’s STARZ Show, LeBron James Dragged Into Ambush Shooting, Mustard Keeps Losing Weight

Written By Jonny Fastlane

@sohh @sohhdotcom
23.3k Views Comments Off on 50 Cent and Game’s STARZ Show, LeBron James Dragged Into Ambush Shooting, Mustard Keeps Losing Weight

The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on the 50 Cent and Game beef heading to STARZ, Wack 100 sharing his issues with LeBron James getting dragged into the Los Angeles ambush shooting and Mustard losing a ton of weight. Let’s talk hip-hop!

Comments Off on 50 Cent and Game’s STARZ Show, LeBron James Dragged Into Ambush Shooting, Mustard Keeps Losing Weight

50 CentGameLeBron JamesMustard

Written by Jonny Fastlane

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

Nicki Minaj Move Ya Hips Teaser BTS 2

Lil Yachty’s Hurting Right Now Over Nicki Minaj Blocking Him
Doja Cat Pink Face Mask 20

Doja Cat Looks Like A Super Hero W/ Her Face Mask Goals