4th Annual March For Black Women Goes Online This Weekend To Ride For Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and More

The 4th annual March for Black Women won’t be stopped. Despite the current coronavirus pandemic taking place across the globe, organizers have put together a safe and socially distanced virtual march set to happen this coming weekend.

According to the non-profit event’s website Black Women’s Blueprint, the unity-based event is taking place Saturday, September 26 at 12 PM ET and will be a livestream. The march is geared to celebrating Black women, rising up to end violence against Black women, refusing to choose between race and gender and acknowledging the importance of the Black woman’s vote.

“These past few months, mass protests have overtaken the country and have served as an outlet for Black people to express justified outrage and grief at this nation’s blatant disregard for our lives. Yet even during this incredibly transformative moment, Black women and girls, disabled sisters, Trans and GNC communities, sisters across the border, and women that exist along all other axes of oppression have consistently been de-centered. Whether in police interactions, on the streets or in their own homes, theirs are the Black lives who continue to underscore the poignancy of this moment, and a future where all Black women and Black communities are liberated from persistent violence, domination and discrimination.” (Black Women’s Blueprint)

The march also places a heavy emphasis on remembering the lives of Black women taken away through state sanctioned and gender-based violence.

“This march is a call to gather and mobilize in the name of Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines, Oluwatoyin Salau, Nina Pop, Merci Mack, Monika Diamond, Riah Milton, Jayne Thompson, Atatiana Jefferson, Renisha McBride, and countless other Black women, Trans and GNC community who have been slain in our streets and their own homes, both by state sanctioned and gender based violence. To our sisters: this movement could not and will not succeed without you, and we are proud to fight alongside you this September for the future we deserve in a world of our own making. If “we are all we’ve got,” then we choose to love each other fiercely.” Join us virtually as we unite in all our diversity to unapologetically center Black cis, Trans and GNC voices in the continued fight for racial and gender justice.” (Black Women’s Blueprint)

Injustice For Breonna Taylor

The march comes at a time when a Kentucky grand jury refused to charge three officers directly connected to the fatal shooting of Black woman Breonna Taylor. The shocking decision sparked protests across the country and celebrities addressed the situation.

The most DISRESPECTED person on earth is THE BLACK WOMAN! I promise you I’ll do my best to change this as much as I can and even more!! LOVE to you QUEENS all over this country and beyond! 👸🏽👸🏾👸🏿❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 24, 2020

I see the system won’t fight for you, so WE gotta fight for you 🙏🏾#BreonnaTaylor — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks For Black Women

Recently, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion spoke up for Black women. She addressed the Internet making fun of her after coming forward and calling out estranged male friend Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her.

“Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Twitter

Black Women’s Lives Matter

Recently, male rap stars T.I. and Royce Da 5’9 spoke on the importance of protecting Black women at all costs.