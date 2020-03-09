Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is about the DMs. The hip-hop star went online to let fans know there are a couple of texts capable of turning any frown upside down.

Big Facts

On Monday, Sav went to Twitter with his big revelation. The hip-hop superstar credited “I’m here” and “I’m OTW” as a couple of the best messages anyone can send him.

“Best text messages in the world: #1 – I’m here #2 – I’m OTW [On The Way]”

"Best text messages in the world: #1 – I'm here #2 – I'm OTW [On The Way]"

High-Key Details

Last week, 21 Savage teased an Instagram Story post to his own account. The pic featured himself and longtime pal Metro Boomin together captioned “Drop on the 13th.” MB also recently teased fans about getting ready to put out new Savage tunes.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Sav hit up Instagram with a slideshow of pics showing off his fashion goals.

Before You Go

Back in January 2020, 21 posted up at the 62nd Grammys with his day one. Sav dressed himself in all black alongside his mom Heather Joseph.