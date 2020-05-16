Atlanta rapper 21 Savage isn’t putting any attention into the buzz surrounding Tekashi 6ix9ine. The hip-hop star has fired some direct shots at the hype surrounding 6ix9ine these days.

Savage Rules

This week, 21 called out people going into his Instagram Live broadcast bringing up Tekashi’s name. Instead of name-dropping him, Savage referenced 6ix9ine’s controversial cooperation with law enforcement in a federal drug racketeering case and his perception as a snitch.

“Eh man, don’t get on here. Don’t get on here commenting about no rat. Straight up. I’m with pest control. We don’t f*ck with no rodents, roaches, ants, rats, all that type of sh*t there, don’t get on my Live with that sh*t. Straight up, man. Get the f*ck off my Live. Go on somebody else Live with that sh*t. I ain’t too tough to speak on other n*gga’s sh*t.”

Tek Vs. Snoop

Last night, Tekashi used a throwback clip of former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight claiming rap legend Snoop Dogg might have worked with the government.

“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine watches Suge Knight talk about snitches in prison 😭 pic.twitter.com/1c71QJqt8h — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

6ix9ine about to expose some other rappers for snitching 😳 pic.twitter.com/EcX1FwdYP9 — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Instead of staying mum, Snoop returned some fire. Dogg hit up Instagram and said he had plenty of time to check 6ix9ine in an online dispute.

“Last time you said something, I ain’t have the time. But today, I got time. You better get the f**k off my life n*gga, rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way. No way. Go on and do your sh*t and get out my way, b*tch. You funky dog head, rainbow head b*tch. Yeah, you. Better leave the dog alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry sh*t. F*ck with the dog, it ain’t nice, b*tch. Rat boy.” -Snoop Dogg’s Instagram “EXPLAIN YOUR PAPERWORKKKKK” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

Before You Go

On Monday, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.