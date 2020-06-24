Atlanta rapper 21 Savage realizes it must be a Georgia thing. The hip-hop heavyweight has reacted to retail giant Walmart trying to make a buck off selling his signature ‘Savage’ chain.

This week, Savage hit up his Instagram Story to single out Walmart. The rap heavyweight also tagged fellow Atlanta rapper Lil Baby about the disrespect.

“Lil Baby we finna own 1” -21 Savage’s Instagram Story

This week, Lil Baby reacted to Walmart selling knock-offs of his chains on Twitter and didn’t censor himself. In addition to nearly selling out with only two chains available for purchase, the massive store franchise had them going for under $70 each.

“Walmart got me f***ed up” -Lil Baby’s Twitter

The rap heavyweight continues to prove the numbers don’t lie. The hip-hop star recently earned the top spot as the hottest artist on YouTube. Heading into last weekend, Lil Baby topped YouTube streams putting him above super heavy competition from the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy.

Top 10 artists on YouTube US (June 12-18)

1. @lilbaby4PF 68.6M

2. @6ix9ine 55.9M

3. @NICKIMINAJ 49.5M

4. YoungBoy Never Broke Again 40.5M

5. @DaBabyDaBaby 30.8M

6. @1future 30.5M

7. Juice WRLD 30.4M

8. @sanbenito 29.8M

9. @rodwave 29.2M

10. @Drake 25.3M — chart data (@chartdata) June 20, 2020 Lil Baby Tops YouTube: The rapper currently has the highest number of streams in the US

Heading into last weekend, rap stars Meek Mill and Tory Lanez went to their Twitter pages to salute Baby. While Mill gave Lil Baby a ‘legend’ co-sign, Tory took things even further and said he deserved a Grammy award.

“Lil Baby going legend right in front of our eyes!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter “Just give lil baby a Grammy this year already 🔥😤” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

Lil Baby going legend right in front of our eyes! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 12, 2020 Lil Baby goes into legend mode