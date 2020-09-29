21 Savage + Metro Boomin Reveal Cash Money Records-Inspired Savage Mode II Album Cover

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage is determined to keep the attention on his upcoming Savage Mode II album. The hip-hop superstar has shared the project’s artwork to the masses and confirmed a Friday release date.

21 Savage Reveals Savage Mode II Cover

Savage hit up Instagram to reveal the must-see artwork. The cover features Savage and collaborator Metro Boomin together and giving vibes of the vintage Cash Money Records-style of 90’s albums.

“Boominati Slaughter Gang taking over for the 2020 and the 21 🗡🗡” -Metro Boomin’s Instagram

21 Savage’s Savage Mode 2 Release Plans

This week, Savage and Metro went the cinematic route to break the new album buzz to fans. The hip-hop duo released a high-end trailer featuring Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman providing narration for the announcement.

Perfect Savage

In May 2020, 21 Savage went to his Instagram Story to reveal he made sure everything was just right on the new album before it dropped. He said there was a lot going on but he would soon bless fans with music.

“Savage Mode 2 on the way. You know I gotta perfect my sh*t. This sh*t take time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my sh*t. I ain’t finna drop anything. My sh*t gotta be hard. So it’s gonna take me a little bit longer. We working. I got a lot of other sh*t going on in my life, too, that I gotta balance, make all this sh*t work. But I promise you I’m working. It’s finna drop. I promise, it’s on the way.” -21 Savage’s Instagram Story

Metro Boomin Cookin

Metro is really out here cooking up. The hip-hop star recently teased fans about the status of the new audio fire from himself and Savage. Recently, he jumped on Twitter with a shot of himself alongside Savage. He also joked about living in a time when you have to question anyone in the studio caught coughing.