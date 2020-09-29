21 Savage and Metro Boomin Use Morgan Freeman To Announce Savage Mode 2

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and Metro Boomin are finally giving fans the update they’ve waited for. The hip-hop pair have announced a much-needed Savage Mode 2 album is coming this week following months of anticipation.

21 Savage’s Savage Mode 2 Release Plans

Savage and Metro went the cinematic route to break the news to fans. The hip-hop duo released a high-end trailer featuring Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman providing narration for the announcement.

Perfect Savage

In May 2020, 21 Savage went to his Instagram Story to reveal he made sure everything was just right on the new album before it dropped. He said there was a lot going on but he would soon bless fans with music.

“Savage Mode 2 on the way. You know I gotta perfect my sh*t. This sh*t take time. I be putting a lot of hard work into my sh*t. I ain’t finna drop anything. My sh*t gotta be hard. So it’s gonna take me a little bit longer. We working. I got a lot of other sh*t going on in my life, too, that I gotta balance, make all this sh*t work. But I promise you I’m working. It’s finna drop. I promise, it’s on the way.” -21 Savage’s Instagram Story

Metro Boomin Cookin

Metro is really out here cooking up. The hip-hop star recently teased fans about the status of the new audio fire from himself and Savage. Recently, he jumped on Twitter with a shot of himself alongside Savage. He also joked about living in a time when you have to question anyone in the studio caught coughing.

“When you in the studio and a n*gga cough ” -Metro Boomin’s Twitter

Savage’s Day Ones

In mid-March 2020, Savage saluted his day ones for having patience with him. The message came after initial plans to possibly drop Savage Mode 2 were delayed because of the coronavirus epidemic.