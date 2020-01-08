The winter holidays are officially done-done but that doesn’t mean your regularly scheduled school and work goals have to drown you in the blues. In an effort to motivate SOHH readers about 2020, we’ve put together 20 perfect must-have gift ideas to get the year started off right-right.

1 – Just Mercy

In theaters this Friday, January 10 – there’s no bigger movie at the start of 2020 with such high expectations and stellar performances on deck with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx taking centerstage. If homework has your face jammed into books and the work grind has you counting down the hours until you can head back to the crib, treat yourself to a pair of passes to one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2020.

2 – The ZVOX Speaker

Let’s face it – no matter your age, there is constant noise around us. From workout goals to Dolby surround sound movie theaters and the constant noise from school and the workplace. Finally, there’s an option for people trying to limit how much sound is thrown their way on TV. Introducing the ZVOX speaker. Forget closed captions and super loud volume, the Accuvoice technology lifts the dialog out of the programming so your TV’s sound can stay at a respectable level. There are also six levels of AccuVoice perfect for Call of Duty-type moments and the family time movies when everyone comes over. Even better, the Output Leveling (OL) feature limits the loudness of commercials. Simple installation, virtual sound and the perfect way to give your mind, body and soul a little calmness in a loud world.

3 – HIFIMAN Ananda-BT Premium Wireless Headphones

The world is turning more and more into a Bluetooth-friendly place. With the popularity of video gaming and headphones getting plenty of wear and tear, HIFIMAN has come to the rescue with a decked-out Bluetooth masterpieces ANANDA-BT headphones. These headphones take your listening experience sky-high by providing high-levels of of Bluetooth quality – with 10 hours of battery play time. The detachable mic makes your online gaming experience always on deck and its sturdy carrying case keeps your precious headphones in mint conditions for years to come. These headphones allow you to skip out on buying a deck, amplifiers and everything else you tend to drop money on and gives you an all-out luxury piece of technology ready to take your listening, gaming and relaxing goals to the max.

4 – Patch Bamboo Bandages

Today is World Bamboo Day, a day to celebrate bamboo and its amazing benefits. PATCH uses 100% organic bamboo fibre to help protect your skin, as well as the environment @worldbamboo #bamboo #WorldBambooDay #eco @Patchstrips https://t.co/R2qPGrKeKz pic.twitter.com/mqSTird07B — PATCH (@Patchstrips) September 19, 2019

The worst part of doing handy work is finding yourself trying to avoid self-harm. Whether it’s going through a stack of papers too fast or doing too much culinary duties in the kitchen – fortunately PATCH bamboo bandages come to the rescue. Not only popular on retail outlets like Amazon, the brand is popular globally – winning awards and recognition from around the world. Eco-friendly, affordable and a way to step up your fashion goals even with bandages, PATCH does the most to stand out against the competition and makes the healing process that much better – and ironically – more fun.

5 – Cindy Karen Clothing

There’s nothing wrong with a little Fashion Nova in everyone’s lives but with 2020 here, you can’t help but look at a few ways to diversify bae’s closet. Cindy Karen holds the ladies down with incredibly comfortably and chic basic pieces for women on their non-stop grind. Whether always traveling or constantly working with business meetings, lunch dates and everything in-between, Cindy Karen delivers runway attire aimed at providing comfort and affordability.

6 – Invroheat

Our Sunset on Ibiza wallheater in the spotlight! Watch the GREEN MAKE OVER this coming Sunday at 16:25 on SBS 6. Get inspired and save on energy with our wallheaters. https://t.co/Y6EXFLXOME#invroheat #greenmakeover #wallheater #saveonenergy #sunsetonibiza pic.twitter.com/8fjbCqeGDi — Invroheat (@invroheat) October 4, 2019

Let’s just keep it 100 – it’s winter and it’s cold-cold. Whether you’re waiting on the next winter storm to hit you or you just wish you could be a little warmer during your down time in your room, Invroheat comes through with some futuristic awesomeness. The tech company has delivered an insanely amazing wall-hanging infrared room heater built into breathtaking artwork. Always hate trying to find a place to put your heater? How about actually having it generate from a dope piece of wall art. Save floor space, no longer worry about knocking over your heater and save money while you warm up your room.

7 – Beard Club

If you’re about that beard life, then there’s no reason to look beyond joining a likeminded people focused on keeping your hairy goals growing – and going. The Beard Club is a monthly subscription service helping men step up their facial hair with products aimed at grooming to the fullest. From a point system which rewards members to different membership tiers depending on what level of grooming you’re at, the Beard Club comes with tons of perks, a brotherhood of guys and growing subscription base.

8 – SQUEAK Clean Bundles

It’s 2020 and one of the key things you have to stay focused on his cleanliness. No one likes a dirty place and the SQUEAK Clean bundles helps keep your place looking so fresh and so clean-clean. The assortment of cleaning products replaces toxins with environmentally-conscious, safe and organic ingredients with all-natural solutions, powerful essential oils and pure goodness.

9 – The Comfy

Do you remember when The Snuggle was a must-have a decade ago? In 2020, it’s all about the Comfy. Easily the most comfortable blanket/sweatshirt combo you’ll ever experience. Find your perfect size/color and eagerly await the comfort to kick in once you put it on. Whether your place is way too cold or you’re tired of having bae take the blanket/covers away from you in the middle of the night, the Comfy is pure relaxation, fun, comfort and chill bundled into one.

10 – Josephine Alexander Collection

If you’ve made it this far into winter, then you already know travel plans are on deck. With a solid two months to go before spring goes down, bae will probably have some very nice hot spots to go to in the coming weeks. Whether it’s Cancun or somewhere even more baller like South America or Africa, why not have her travel with some beautiful, artisanal fashion accessories? Handcrafted in both Mexico and Peru, the Josephine Alexander Collection provides an assortment of colors, designs and chill vibes for your vacation goals.

11 – Fab Slabs

It’s 2020 – chill out on the fast-food and processed grub. It’s time to really clock in major kitchen goals and Fab Slabs has you covered. The popular brand focuses on getting into everyone’s cabinets with some great cutting board options. These boards and platters are crafted from Camphor Laurel trees – a type of timber that’s naturally and permanently antibacterial. They’re made in Australia and really help end the spread of bacteria.

12 – Happiness Is

Who can’t use a little extra happiness in their lives? Happiness Is provides as assortment of designs and looks made of premium yarn strong enough to avoid tearing, fraying and piling. The days of cheap material and hard-money spent on weak clothing are finally over. Soft, comfortable and pre-washed/preshrunk options make these a perfect gift for yourself and low-key early Valentine’s Day presents.

13 – Trackeroo AirPods Cases

There’s nothing worse than misplacing your AirPods – nothing. From the amount of money you spent to get them, you want to keep them close-by. Fortunately Trackeroo saves the day in more ways than once. These super affordable silicone AirPods cases help eliminate the likelihood of losing them traveling, going to your local gym and of course from taking public transportation. With seven colors to choose from including a glow in the dark case, there are two pockets to firmly fit a tracking device – which is sold separately – so you’ll never lose your AirPods again.

14 – New Jersey Performing Arts Center February 2020 Events

Valentine’s Day Shows



Raphael Saadiq Jimmy Lee Tour with special guests Jamila Woods, and DJ Duggz.

NJPAC Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

$39.50 – $69.50: It’s been eight years since GRAMMY Award®-winning musician, songwriter and producer Raphael Saadiq released a solo album. Now, the king of neo-soul is back with Jimmy Lee, his most personal, authentic and uplifting record to date—inspired by his brother’s struggles with addiction.



A Night of Love – Bell Biv Devoe, Xscape3, Monica, Keyshia Cole, Fantasia

Prudential Center Friday, February 14, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

$64.00 – $134.00: SJ Presents: A Night of Love Valentine’s Concert with multi-platinum and Grammy Award Winning artists- BELL, BIV, DEVOE, FANTASIA, XSCAP3, MONICA & KEYSHIA COLE. See all these artists like never before all set to perform on one stage – expect an exciting evening of great music and so much love



Valentine’s All Star Comedy/Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Don “D.C.” Curry and Sheryl Underwood

NJPAC Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

$49.00 – $99.00: The Valentine’s All Star Comedy Show features a star-studded lineup of comics you’ll instantly fall in love with.



Patrizio Buanne/The Special Valentine’s Day Show

NJPAC Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

$49.00: In the mood for amore? Then make a date with romantic Neapolitan crooner Patrizio Buanne, back at NJPAC by popular demand.



Gregory Porter & Ledisi

NJPAC Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

$49.00 – $119.00: Feel the love! Jazz vocalist Gregory Porter swings with the earthy warmth of Nat King Cole, the soulful spirit of Stevie Wonder and the poet’s truth of Bill Withers. You might remember Ledisi from her portrayal of American music icon Mahalia Jackson in the film Selma, or from her 2017 appearance right here on the NJPAC stage.





Before you know it, Valentine’s Day will be here. Fortunately, for everyone in the Tri-State area, the NJPAC in Newark, New Jersey stays coming to the rescue. Avoid the pressure and stress of last-minute date night options and go for one of many Valentine’s Day week and weekend options at the legendary NJPAC and Prudential Center.

15 – Emoji Bobbleheads

Everyone from your best friend and boo to your parents and grandparents know about emojis in 2020. In celebration of the global digital phenomenon, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has launched some must-have emoji-inspired bobbleheads. Priced at $20 each or $80 for the set of 5, these are the perfect stress-relievers needed for everyone’s bedrooms and work desks. Whether you have love in your eyes – literally – or have a jokester personality, there is a bobblehead with your name on it.

16 – Sprayground

One of the most popular book bag and accessory brands of the last decade – Sprayground always comes through for the win. From insanely unique bags to help the school grind feel like something you’re up for to eye-catching designs worthy of catching tons of heads turning in 2020, Sprayground is in a class of its own.

17 – Ekster

You can’t be much into stepping up your GQ goals if you plan on doing the same things you did in 2019. Introducing quite possibly one of the most fly and smartest wallets in the game, Ekster is about that action. Realizing the world is less cash-heavy and more digital and credit card-ready, Ekster wallets place an emphasis on keeping your wallet slim and now has accompanying iPhone 11 cases to match.

18 – Beverly Hills Cop Collection Remastered on Blu-ray/Digital HD

If you're about that #EddieMurphy life, then you already know this is a must-own! #BeverlyHillsCop pic.twitter.com/p3q51QeUzZ — SOHH (@sohh) October 28, 2019

After Eddie Murphy blew people away with his recent “Saturday Night Live” hosting spot, it’s only right a new remastered Beverly Hills Cop collection drops on January 14. If you’re in the mood for director commentary, a look into the casting process, the films’ music and more – then this is a must-own.

19 – Terminator Dark Fate on Blu-ray/Digital HD

There’s no better way to test out your new 4K TV and surround system than popping in the new Terminator: Dark Fate movie. With Digital HD’s release going down January 14 and Blu-ray happening on January 28, you can expect some pretty big bonus content from deleted scenes and extended scenes, VFX breakdowns and behind the scenes content to director’s commentary only on the Digital HD version.

20 – AMC A-List

Let’s face it – there are an insane amount of movies coming out in the coming weeks and months. Just Mercy, Bad Boys for Life, Like A Boss, Underwater and about 30 more before Valentine’s Day – what better way to see them all for the amount of just over 1 ticket on a Friday night? AMC A-List gives you the luxury of reserving seats and watching up to three movies on a weekly basis all for around $19.99 to $24.99. Treat yourself to seeing the latest flicks with ease and keeping your bank account on chill.

Did we miss anything? Is there something you need right now-now? Let us know in the comments section and happy 2020!