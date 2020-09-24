Up Next

2 Louisville Cops Shot After Grand Jury’s Breonna Taylor Decision

Written By SOHH Squad

SOHH Squad
At least two Louisville police officers have suffered gunshot wounds. The shooting took place just hours after Wednesday afternoon’s shocking Kentucky grand jury announcement of not indicting local officers in the direct fatal shooting of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor.

