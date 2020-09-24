At least two Louisville police officers have suffered gunshot wounds. The shooting took place just hours after Wednesday afternoon’s shocking Kentucky grand jury announcement of not indicting local officers in the direct fatal shooting of unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor.
Up Next
2 Louisville Cops Shot After Grand Jury’s Breonna Taylor Decision
139 Views Comments Off on 2 Louisville Cops Shot After Grand Jury’s Breonna Taylor Decision
@sohh @sohhdotcom
Comments Off on 2 Louisville Cops Shot After Grand Jury’s Breonna Taylor Decision