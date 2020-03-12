The NBA season is over – temporarily. The National Basketball Association has reportedly decided to suspend games as a result of the growing coronavirus spread. Rap stars 2 Chainz, YG, Safaree Samuels and Lil Duval are reacting to the situation.

Big Facts

Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with reactions to the league’s shocking move. are taking to social media to post their responses to the suspension. 2 Chainz acknowledged the coronavirus crisis’ seriousness.

“This virus definitely has my attention and is also affecting so many people in so many different ways. This is really happening! I think after I leave this Chrome Hearts Store and spend this 20! It will be the last thing I buy until further notice.” -2 Chainz

“Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! D*mn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.” -LeBron James

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

“Goodbye Basketball!!! Stop Tellin People Other Virus’ & Disease Was Way Worse!!! Nothing Has Done This! Ebola, SARS, Aids Etc Nikkaz!” -DJ Paul

NO BASKETBALL 🤮 — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) March 12, 2020

High-Key Details

The season’s suspension came last night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the illness. The announcement spread across social media initially from an ESPN correspondent.

The NBA has suspended the season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Wednesday night, iconic actor Tom Hanks announced he and actress Rita Wilson also tested positive for coronavirus. He made sure to alert his millions of fans on the precautions they are taking.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!” -Tom Hanks

Before You Go

This week, rap superstar Cardi B came forward to speak out. The hip-hop heavyweight admitted she’s low-key worried about the worldwide disease.

“Let me tell y’all motherf*ckers something. I don’t know what the f*ck this coronavirus about. I don’t understand how it went from China and now it’s on motherf*cking tour. Let me tell y’all something, I’m not even gonna front, a b*tch is scared. I’m a little scared”