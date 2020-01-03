Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is on his music grind. The hip-hop veteran has come through to pay straight homage to his hometown with his new “Falcons Hawks Braves” video.

Big Facts: On Friday, Chainz blessed social media with his must-see new visual featuring beautiful women, nightlife and Atlanta landmarks.

High-Key Details: Prior to dropping the visual, Chainz hinted at new music soon arriving to the masses.

Wait, There’s More: Earlier in the week, Chainz showed fans his workout goals are still in full effect with the new year officially here.

Before You Go: The Georgia native celebrated the start of 2020 this week in a jam-packed nightclub.