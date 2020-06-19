Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is stepping up big time for his hometown high school. As the class of 2020 couldn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony due to COVID-19, he came in clutch for this year’s diploma receivers.

2 Chainz, who went to North Clayton High School, organized a drive-by graduation ceremony. The rap heavyweight wanted to make sure everybody experienced their special moment recognizing them for their hard work.

Chainz has nothing but love for his ride or die. The hip-hop superstar went online last week to gush over his wife Kesha‘s birthday and share a bunch of boo’d up moments in her honor.

He also recently celebrated music icon Kanye West‘s birthday. He hit up Instagram to salute Kanye with a birthday acknowledgement and shared a throwback pic of them hanging out alongside each other.

2 Chainz is here for family vibes only. Deuce recently went online to show off some new ink for one of his daughters, which was a new face portrait tattoo of his mini-me Harmony.