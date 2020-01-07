Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz is giving people a reason to go on their lunch breaks at noon. The hip-hop entertainer has announced a new visual is on deck.

Big Facts: On Tuesday, Deuce hit up his social media pages to alert followers of a fresh video dropping at noon.

Visual at noon pic.twitter.com/YFqBV2pGwu — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) January 7, 2020

High-Key Details: Last Friday, Chainz blessed social media with his new “Falcons Hawks Braves” video.

Wait, There’s More: The same week, Chainz showed fans his workout goals are still in full effect with the new year officially here.

Before You Go: The Georgia native celebrated the start of 2020 last week in a jam-packed nightclub.