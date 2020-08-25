Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and Kanye West have taken their friendship goals to the streets – literally. The G.O.O.D Music pals have lit up social media with some hilarious footage of themselves going biking together.

2 Chainz and Kanye Biking

Heading into Tuesday, Chainz shared the must-see footage to the masses. In the clips, he’s shown riding a bike with Kanye following closely behind.

High-Key Details

Recently, Deuce went to his Instagram page to reflect on his game-changing Based On A T.R.U Story LP. He also took a moment to shout-out anyone involved in the album’s success on its anniversary.

“I DROPPED MY 1st SOLO ALBUM 8 years ago TODAY 8/14/12 !!! If you’re reading this I wanna tell you thank you!!! If you help me market , work on , produce , shoot visuals , talk to Dj’s , radio stations , clubs , venues I wanna tell you thank you !!! my new album #SOHELPMEGOD drops Sept 25 ! Album NUMber VI” -2 Chainz’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this month, Deuce went to his Instagram page and shared footage of himself talking to New York radio show “The Breakfast Club” about what went down during his recent Verzuz battle. He also defended his music and decision to put out his best 20 songs during the bout.

“STOP PLAYING WIT ME 😂 1. @defjam fault for setting up an interview at 8am knowing I be up allll nite 🤦🏿‍♂️🤪2. @cthagod fault for trying to Capp me down !!! 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹Rose me !!! #stopplayingwithme #SOHELPMEGOD” -2 Chainz’s Instagram

“Listen, his list has been up in my studio for two weeks. I wasn’t surprised at no songs he played. Y’all f*cking with the right one when you come tot his. Listen, he had more pressure than me because he had more material. Y’all talking about 20 hits, right? I played 23 hits! I’m not going back and forth with catalogues – you say you want to hear some hits, I played plaque after plaque after plaque after plaque! And so another thing I was doing, I wasn’t doing no rounds. I was just playing hit for hit for hit. I wasn’t going back and forth with no catalogue – it wasn’t about none of that sh*t.” -2 Chainz’s Instagram

The emotional words even inspired Atlanta rapper Killer Mike to speak up. Instead of picking sides, Mike credited both Chainz and Verzuz opponent Rick Ross for delivering an epic bout.

“Y’all had a Ball we the audience loved it!!! Strippers, massagers, SWAG! Y’all was the Dope Man Ambassador’s with music last night! Loved it!!! Salutes @2chainz & @richforever thank y’all, playa’s!” -Killer Mike

Rick Ross and 2 Chainz’s full Verzuz battle.

Before You Go

After mounted anticipation, Ross and Chainz pulled through for the latest Verzuz face-off. The hip-hop heavyweights went pound for pound with their biggest hits.